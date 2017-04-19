Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija’s Ese Eriata drops the Visuals to her latest single “Super Love” | Watch On BN

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in BBNaija, Music | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija 2017‘s fake housemate Ese Eriata has dropped the music video to her lovely single titled “Super Love“. The video was directed by Avalon Okpe for Tokindrumz Pictures. Hit Play below!

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.