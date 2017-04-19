#BBNaija’s Ese Eriata drops the Visuals to her latest single “Super Love” | Watch On BN
Big Brother Naija 2017‘s fake housemate Ese Eriata has dropped the music video to her lovely single titled “Super Love“. The video was directed by Avalon Okpe for Tokindrumz Pictures. Hit Play below!
