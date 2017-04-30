#BBNaija’s TBoss Speaks on Kemen’s Sexual Assault, her Immediate Plans & More on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH
Big Brother Naija 2017 second runner up Tokunbo Idowu (popularly known as TBoss) was a guest on Rubbin’ Minds where she spoke about her plans, the controversial incident between she and another housemate Kemen (real name Ekemini Ekerette), who was then disqualified, and comedian AY‘s joke about the whole situation. When asked what she was up […]
