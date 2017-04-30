Okorocha names BBNaija star, Uriel, ambassador for Imo carnival – TheCable
Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor, has named ex-Big Brother Naija contestant Uriel Oputa as an ambassador for Imo state carnival. The governor made the announcement over the weekend during an event held at the Imo International Conference Centre …
