Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Okorocha names BBNaija star, Uriel, ambassador for Imo carnival – TheCable

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Okorocha names BBNaija star, Uriel, ambassador for Imo carnival – TheCable

TheCable

Okorocha names BBNaija star, Uriel, ambassador for Imo carnival
TheCable
Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor, has named ex-Big Brother Naija contestant Uriel Oputa as an ambassador for Imo state carnival. The governor made the announcement over the weekend during an event held at the Imo International Conference Centre …
BBNaija's Uriel gets welcome home party in Imo and appointmentNAIJ.COM
Okorocha names BB Naija's Uriel as ambassador for Imo carnivalYNaija
Gov. Rochas Okorocha Appoints BBNaija Uriel As Imo State Carnival Ambassador (Photos + Video)Information Nigeria
TheNewsGuru –The Olisa Blogazine
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.