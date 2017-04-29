‘Be patient until my new project comes out’, MI appeals to fans
AWARD WINNING rapper, Jude Abaga, also known as MI, has appealed to his fans to be patient until his new project comes out. The award winning rapper responded to a twitter user @hammer4u247 who asked “What is going on MI, are you working on any project right now? The rapper responded on his twitter handle […]
The post ‘Be patient until my new project comes out’, MI appeals to fans appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!