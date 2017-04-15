‘Be patient with government, they ll make life better’

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday urged Nigerians to be patient with government across levels as they strive to make life better for all.

Obasa gave the advice in his Easter message to Christians signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Musbau Razak, in Lagos.

The lawmaker commended Nigerians for their support and prayers toward the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“Jesus Christ, throughout His lifetime, preached peace, love among the people and he was tolerance personified.

“Indeed, if we are to imbibe the teachings of Christ, then we must love one another, live in peace and learn to tolerate each other.

“The Lagos Assembly commends Nigerians in general and Lagosians in particular for their support, cooperation and prayers for the All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations at both state and national levels.

“We will always seek for your understanding and patience as government at all levels strive to make live better for us all,” Obasa said.

The speaker urged Nigerians, particularly Christians, not to relent in sharing love, peace and tolerance across the length and breadth of the country.

According to him, the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government will continue to put in place measures and programmes that will improve the standard of living and welfare of Nigerians.

Obasa called on Nigerians to eschew violence and any act that could cause breach of peace and tranquility in the country.

“In essence, we must be vigilant at all times and ensure that we report anyone, group or event that can cause breach of peace in our communities to security agents.

“The task to secure our environment is a collective responsibility, hence, all hands must be on deck in our collective resolve to wipe out criminals and criminal activities from our society,” he said.

The speaker congratulated Nigerians, particularly Christians, on the celebration of Easter.

The post ‘Be patient with government, they ll make life better’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

