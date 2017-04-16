Be proactive in re-positioning Nigerian tourism, culture; ANJET tasks new DGs – Vanguard
|
Be proactive in re-positioning Nigerian tourism, culture; ANJET tasks new DGs
Vanguard
A call has gone out to the newly-appointed Director-Generals in the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to see their appointments as a veritable opportunity to reposition the ailing culture and tourism sector of the country's economy. Making …
