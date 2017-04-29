Beach Soccer World Cup: Nigeria takes on Mexico

Nigeria will today face Mexico in her second game of the on-going FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas after losing her opening game 12-6 to Italy.

Italy on the other hand faces Iran in Group B matches.

Nigeria began her quest for a maiden FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup on a poor note, losing 12-6 to Italy.

Despite not having the best preparations in the weeks and months leading up to the competition, coach Adamu Adamu’s team put up a brave showing against the Europeans in the early hours of Friday at the National Beach Soccer Arena, Nassau, Bahamas.

Abu Azeez (hat-trick), Victor Tale, Godspower Igudia and Emeka Ogbonna were the scorers for Nigeria, while Italy’s Gabriele Gori was the star of the show with six goals to his name.

The Super Sand Eagles started well and went two goals up through Igudia and Tale in the first period before the Italians rallied back to ensure the first period ended in 2-2 draw.

Okemiri was yellow-carded in the first minute of the second period for a foul, but the resultant penalty kick was saved by Nigeria’s goalkeeper Dami Paul, who also made two more brilliant saves before conceding the third goal.

There was injury scare for Nigeria in the seventh minute of the second period as captain Isiaka Olawale went down clutching his leg, but he managed see the match out.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

