Beautiful Nigerian lawyer marries her Soldier bae after years of dating (photos)
Beautiful Nigerian lawyer, Jane Edache Ameh tied the nupital knots today with her fiance who who is a soldier after dating for so many years.
Friends, family members and loved ones were present to witness the
marriage ceremony, that had the bride and the groom smiling at each turn.
More photos after the cut;
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!