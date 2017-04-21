Beautiful! Top model with vitiligo turns heads at glamorous LGBT and HIV fundraiser (photos) – TUKO.CO.KE
|
TUKO.CO.KE
|
Beautiful! Top model with vitiligo turns heads at glamorous LGBT and HIV fundraiser (photos)
TUKO.CO.KE
Top Canadian model Winnie Harlow looked stunning at an LGBT, HIV and youth empowerment fundraiser in New York on Thursday, April 20. The 22-year-old model wore a stylish black minidress and stood tall in black platform boots that emphasized her …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG