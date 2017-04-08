Before & After Bleaching Photos of Ex Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Will Shock You

The before and after bleaching photos of Beauty Istifanus, the 2015 Queen of Commonwealth Nigeria who also represented Nigeria at 2015 Commonwealth International Pageant, emerged online and have already gone viral on social media.

Beauty Istifanus hails from Kaduna State, Nigeria. She started her career in the Beauty Pageant industry by contesting and emerging the winner of Miss University of Jos 2007.

She also emerged as Miss Glamour Nigeria winner in 2011. She moved on by winning the crown as Miss Ambassador for Peace in 2012.