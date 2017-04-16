Begging Has No Basis In Islam, Says Sultan Of Sokoto

Sa’ad Abubakar, sultan of Sokoto, says begging has no basis in Islam, challenging those engaging in the act to find legitimate means of earning a living.



Abubakar made the remark in Sokoto at the graduation of 2,000 women trained in various skills by Mairo Tambuwal, wife of the governor.

The training, which was conducted in collaboration with the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission, had participants from the 86 districts of the state.

“Our women should always desist from street begging, as it has no base in Islam and it only generates more harm than good among the society,” he said.

“Women have always been the pillars for any societal development, so we need to do more in encouraging and supporting their living standard in order to yield a better society.

“Moreover, empowering women is one of the positive base to a better, secured and productive society.”

He commended Tambuwal for initiating the programme and admonished the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity to enhace their livelihood.

Earlier, the governor’s wife had expressed appreciation to the sultanate council, the state government and Zakkat commission for supporting the initiative.

She said that the training was principally to make women in the state self reliant.

Tambuwal who was represented at the occasion, called on the beneficiaries to apply the new skills they acquired to uplift their economic status and contribute to the overall development of the state.