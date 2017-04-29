Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Being A Baby Mama Is Better Than Being A Wife, I Don’t Like Bra – Feyisara Hassan

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Beautiful Nollywood Actress, Feyisara Hassan, who just turned 24 on Wednesday 26th April 2017, and already has produced five films of her own while featuring in so many more, disclosed in her interview with Vanguard, that being a baby mama is better than being a wife. The Yoruba actress also talked about her journey as …

The post Being A Baby Mama Is Better Than Being A Wife, I Don’t Like Bra – Feyisara Hassan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.