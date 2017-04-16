Being a sexy dancer gives me an edge — Emma Nyra

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Former Triple MG artiste, Emma Nyra, who was once rumoured to be romantically involved with her former label boss, Ubi Franklin, has revealed what has helped to grow and enhance her musical talent over the years.

According to the for my matter songstress, being a successful musician is not all about knowing how to sing; but having an additional element and knowing how to exploit it. For Emma Nyra, in addition to her singing talent, being a sexy lady with impressive dance skills are added advantages for her, therefore she exploits both to enhance her musical craft. In a recent interview, the pretty singer disclosed how she uses her sexiness to better her craft.

In her words; “As a musician, you can have a full package. Like Dbanj, he uses his Harmonica; so you’ll just put everything together. I love the way I look so I‘m putting it along with my music because it helps to enhance my musical talent. If it’s about being sexy then I won’t sing, I’ll just go on stage, dance and leave but it would be same reaction. But I love to sing so I dance and I do all of that along with my music.”

Meanwhile, the singer is raping the social media with the release of her visual of the single ‘Drop It’ and of course, Emma is letting loose a quantum of sexual impulses in the video.

