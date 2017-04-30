Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Belgian coach struggling with Malawi

A disappointing start for Belgian Ronny van Geneugden as coach of Malawi continued this weekend when they were eliminated from the African Nations Championship by Madagascar.

Ronny Van Geneugden

The Madagascans won the second leg 1-0 at the recently opened Bingu Stadium in the Malawian capital, Lilongwe, to complete a surprise 2-0 aggregate success.

Malawi have failed to win or score in three matches under former club coach Van Geneugden since he arrived this month to succeed underachieving local Ernest Mtawali.

Tsilavina Rokotoarimaldla scored the only goal of the second leg after 48 minutes by outpacing Lucky Malata and unleashing a fierce shot past Ernest Kakhobwe.

It was the fourth consecutive victory for Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis since he succeeded fellow Frenchman Auguste Raux this year.

Madagascar face Mozambique during July in the second round of a national team competition unique to Africa as only home-based players are eligible.

South Sudan completed a double over Somalia by winning 2-0 in Juba through goals from Robert Wurube and James Moga for a 4-1 overall victory and they face Uganda next.

Mauritius drew 1-1 in the Seychelles to scrape through 3-2 on aggregate and book a two-leg date with Angola.

Marco Dorza gave the visitors an early lead that was cancelled just after half-time when Leroy Coralie converted a penalty.

