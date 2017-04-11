BellaNaija Living Celebrates our BellaNaijarian Ozamon! Happy 40th Birthday & 18th Wedding Anniversary

One of our BellaNaijarians, Ozamon is celebrating her 40th birthday today and she had her 18th wedding anniversary yesterday too! To celebrate these milestones with us at BellaNaija Living, she’s shared her most recent photoshoot with us. Ozamon told us; The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

