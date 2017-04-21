Bello confirms N6bn was stolen by former Commissioner

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello has confirmed that a former official of the State made away with N6 billion from the coffers of government.

The governor spoke to Journalists after worshiping with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House mosque on Friday.

It will be recalled that Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is on the trail of a former Commissioner of Local Government in Niger State, Kantigi Liman in whose two accounts at GT Bank some N4 billion was traced recently.

Similarly, the agency further discovered another N2 billion in Liman’s United Bank for Africa, UBA’s account, making the total figure N6 billion.

More details soon

The post Bello confirms N6bn was stolen by former Commissioner appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

