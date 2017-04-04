Ben Bruce Refutes Media Report On Northern Ownership Of Oil Blocks

Senator Ben Murray Bruce said the report making the rounds that he said most oil blocks are owned by Northerners is fake news.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP yesterday, the Senator Bruce maintained that the message was unsubstantiated and misleading.

The Senator, who represents Bayelsa East senatorial district, has described a write-up circulating on WhatsApp Messenger as mischievous and untrue.

Bruce said such message was an orchestrated media campaign commissioned to smear his image.

He maintained that he uses his Twitter handle, Facebook page and his weekly backpage column on ThisDay to disseminate official messages to the public.

He explained that these are delicate times urging the public to be wary of forces to turn Nigerians against each other.

‘’There is a write up circulating on WhatsApp about oil wells purportedly from me. I never wrote such. It is fake news.

‘’I have a backpage column in ThisDay and verified Twitter handle and Facebook page. Anything I write is published on these platforms.

‘’These are delicate times and there are forces out to turn Nigerians against each other. Those people mentioned in the said fake news story are some of my dearest and closest friends and it can only be the intention of those behind the write up to destroy these friendships.

‘’I will never publish an article on WhatsApp. And since I am not the first person that this has happened to, I will urge Nigerians to apply discretion before circulating stories especially on WhatsApp. Please be wary of fake news,’’ he said.

