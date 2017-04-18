Benue: Angry mob lynches three suspected Armed robbers
An angry mob in Benue state attacked a set of suspected armed robbers who robbed a petrol station in the state in Adikpo in Kawabde Local Government Council of the state. The attack was confirmed by the State Police Command in Benue State. The confirmation was made by the spokesman of the command, Mr Moses …
The post Benue: Angry mob lynches three suspected Armed robbers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
