Benue Assembly passes Bill prohibiting abduction, cultism

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Bill for a Law on prohibition of abduction, hostage-taking/kidnapping, cultism and similar activities was passed by the Benue State House of Assembly in Makurdi on Thursday.

Newsmen, report that during the consideration of the bill, which went through public hearing, the Speaker, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange said it received overwhelming acceptability by the Benue people.

Participants at the hearing agreed that the bill should spell out stiffer punishment for persons convicted of abduction, hostage-taking, kidnapping, cultism and similar activities, to serve as deterrent to others.

The participants also agreed that the bill should provide death penalty for persons convicted of the crime that involved the loss of life.

