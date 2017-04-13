Benue leases land to Obasanjo farms for mango, milk
The Benue Government says it has leased a total of 2,599 hectares of land to Obasanjo Farms for mango plantation and milk production. Lawrence Onoja, Commissioner for Information, while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting on Thursday in Makurdi, said that 2,420 hectares were for the plantation, while 139 hectares were for milk…
