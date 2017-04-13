Benue LG poll: Aspirants accuse APC chairman of imposition
As preparations for the local government polls in Benue State gather momentum, some aspirants under the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) have registered their displeasure over what they described as “dearth of internal democracy” in the party, allegedly being perpetrated by the State Chairman, Abba Yaro. Addressing newsmen in Makurdi, the state capital […]
Benue LG poll: Aspirants accuse APC chairman of imposition
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG