Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue: Ortom delcares ‘state of emergency’ on salary payment

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Benue: Ortom delcares ‘state of emergency’ on salary payment

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Friday declared what he tagged as ‘state of emergency’ on salary payment. Governor Ortom made the announcement at a meeting with labour leaders at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi. He also set up a committee to work out details of its implementation. The committee […]

Benue: Ortom delcares ‘state of emergency’ on salary payment

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.