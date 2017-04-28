Benue: Ortom delcares ‘state of emergency’ on salary payment
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Friday declared what he tagged as ‘state of emergency’ on salary payment. Governor Ortom made the announcement at a meeting with labour leaders at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi. He also set up a committee to work out details of its implementation. The committee […]
