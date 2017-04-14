Pages Navigation Menu

Benue State University Extends Earlier Scheduled Resumption Date After Easter.

Posted on Apr 14, 2017

This is to inform all students of the Benue State University, Makurdi (BSUM) that the institution through her management has extended the earlier scheduled resumption date after Easter.The new date is now scheduled to be April 29,2017.   The extension of the Easter break has been necessitated by the All Nigerian Universities Games (NUGA), being …

