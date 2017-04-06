Pages Navigation Menu

Benue to begin yam export in June – NEPC

Benue will begin the processing, marketing and packaging of yam for export in June this year, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said in Makurdi on Thursday. Emmanuel Etim, Head of NEPC Export Assistance Office in Benue, disclosed this during a two-day stakeholders training and awareness for Nigerian Yam Export Programme. The theme of the…

Benue to begin yam export in June – NEPC

