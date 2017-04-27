Best Ghana Lotto Forcaster 27 April 2017
*GHANA ALERTS*
*FORTUNE*
*27-04-2017*
*SUC 25-84-31-61))-((64BK))*
*MAC 77-38-45))-53-10*
*DAMN WINNING DENIED*
*64BK DROPPED SAFELY WHILES 60 GOING +1 & 90BK COUNTERED TO 45 IN MACHINE*
