‘Betting empowers youths, curbs crime’

The Managing Director of Zenithbet, Mr. Tope Fagbuaro, one of the newly licensed betting companies in the country has said that irrespective of what people’s opinion is about football betting, the companies are really empowering youths and helping to curb crime amongst them.

Fagbuaro, while speaking with newsmen in Lagos, said, “the issue of unemployment cannot be over emphasised, lots of youth are jobless and few of us decided that we want to be independent and create employment. I will only urge the government to soft-pedal on the issue of forex.

“The issue of employment is key in the country and betting has drastically reduced the crime rate. So, government needs to assist us in terms of finances, getting loan. Like that of forex, if we can get forex in bank, and reduce taxes.”

The MD who said he has been in business for some years now but started full operations this year noted that his company was passionate about customers and so it makes winning payments promptly without delay.

“Zenithbet Limited is a unique company that gives higher odds. We provide quality service, online payment booking online and we make our customers comfortable with good bet codes and bonus.

“‎Our customers stand to gain bonus that will increase their winning and instant money is paid when there is winning. We also give free N1,000.00 top-up our customers online when they are registered newly.”

On how ‎to be his company’s agent, Fagbuaro said: “To become an agent, one has to fill Zenithbet company’s form to register. The agent must get good selling location for the business and a minimum amount N10,000.00 for log-in to attend to customers for placing bet, and must have all the necessary equipment in using to attend to their customers.”

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

