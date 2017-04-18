Betty Irabor And Husband, Soni Could Pass For Newly Weds As They Hit The Beach

Betty Irabor is a Nigerian writer, publisher and founder of Genevieve magazine who has been married to her lover and husband, Soni Irabor for over 34 years. The media entrepreneur shared beautiful beach photo with her husband. See photo: Source: Stargist

The post Betty Irabor And Husband, Soni Could Pass For Newly Weds As They Hit The Beach appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

