Betty Irabor And Husband, Soni Could Pass For Newly Weds As They Hit The Beach

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment

Betty Irabor is a Nigerian writer, publisher and founder of Genevieve magazine who has been married to her lover and husband, Soni Irabor for over 34 years. The media entrepreneur shared beautiful beach photo with her husband. See photo: Source: Stargist

