Between Abia State Governor and Chinese investor….
Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu was spotted engaging in an arm wrestling with a Chinese investor at the government house.
The Chinese investors who has a thing for ceramic and pharmaceuticals, visited the state from Abuja and decide to pay the Governor a visit.
