“Beverly Osu Is Wearing Fake Camel Toe” – Fans React To Gym Photo Of Ex-BBA Star

You’re wearing fake camel toe – Nigerians react to Beverly Osu’s raunchy gym pose Things we see on Instagram. Ex-Big Brother Africa contestant Beverly Osu shared the above photo on IG and the comments started pouring in. Check out people’s reactions: Source: Instagram

The post “Beverly Osu Is Wearing Fake Camel Toe” – Fans React To Gym Photo Of Ex-BBA Star appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

