“Beverly Osu Is Wearing Fake Camel Toe” – Fans React To Gym Photo Of Ex-BBA Star

You’re wearing fake camel toe – Nigerians react to Beverly Osu’s raunchy gym pose Things we see on Instagram. Ex-Big Brother Africa contestant Beverly Osu shared the above photo on IG and the comments started pouring in. Check out people’s reactions:   Source: Instagram

