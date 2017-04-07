Bewitch white people‚ says ANC – Times LIVE
Bewitch white people‚ says ANC
Times LIVE
White people must be bewitched and there is a local panacea for the ailing rand. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. This was the talk on Friday at the Greater KwaDukuza ANC march on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast in defence of President Jacob Zuma.
