Bewitch white people‚ says ANC – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 7, 2017


Bewitch white people‚ says ANC
White people must be bewitched and there is a local panacea for the ailing rand. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. This was the talk on Friday at the Greater KwaDukuza ANC march on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast in defence of President Jacob Zuma.
