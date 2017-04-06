Biafra: 44 IPOB members to know fate April 25 – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Biafra: 44 IPOB members to know fate April 25
Fourty-four members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), will know their fate on April 25, 2017, after a Magistrate Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State fixed the date for ruling on the three count charges of conspiracy, breach of public …
