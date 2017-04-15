Biafra agitators are irritants – Tanko Yakassai – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Biafra agitators are irritants – Tanko Yakassai
NAIJ.COM
Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has described Biafra agitators as irritants annoying the government and other people. Yakassai made the comment during an interview with The Sun published today, Saturday, April 14. He also reserved harsh words for the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News.
