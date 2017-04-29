Biafra: Buhari soft on Nnamdi Kanu, his action terrorism based – APC Chieftain, Bankole-Hameed
A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Shehu Bankole-Hameed, has said the current Federal Government is soft with leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu over his agitation for Biafra. Bankole-Hameed, who made the remark while speaking with Vanguard, stated that the IPOB should have been subjected to stiffer punishment. […]
Biafra: Buhari soft on Nnamdi Kanu, his action terrorism based – APC Chieftain, Bankole-Hameed
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!