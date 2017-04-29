Biafra: How Nnamdi Kanu fought the titanic battle for bail
A list of twelve conditions were however given by the court, some of which Mr. Kanu is expected to fulfil, after leaving the prison cell.
The post Biafra: How Nnamdi Kanu fought the titanic battle for bail appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!