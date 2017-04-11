Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Has Milions Of Followers – IPOB

The members of the In­digenous Peoples of Bi­afra (IPOB) have pro­tested what they described as the new plot by the Federal government to keep their in­carcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu out of the reach of his people.

IPOB at the weekend al­leged that officials at the Kuje Prison stopped members and relatives of Kanu from seeing him when they visited the prison.

Making the disclosure dur­ing a press briefing in Abuja, the counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Emeka Ugwuonye regretted that though the officials of Kuje Prison have been very cooperative in the past, the recent move to keep the IPOB leader out of communication amounts to total infringe­ment on his right, even as he is currently in detention.

Ugwuonye, who called on the IPOB members and sup­porters of Kanu to remain peaceful in their demand for the release of their leader and relatives, assured that the le­gal team will investigate the matter and take appropriate measures to ensure that his full right is restored to him while he is in custody, adding that the legal team have in­tensified efforts to ensure that Kanu regained his freedom in no distant time.

“This is the most difficult and trying case in Nigeria because several matters are at stake. We understand that there are followers of Nnamdi Kanu in millions who are all expectant for an end to this ordinary ordeal.

“The case is in court and every effort is being doubled to increase our defence re­sources and capacity to end this difficult experience that Nnamdi and others are going through…”

Reacting to the issue the Prison’s Public Relations Of­ficer, FCT Command, Chuk­wuedo Humprey stated that only Nnamdi Kanu’s close relations and lawyers are given direct and express ac­cess to him, adding that other persons who are not close relatives are made to put in an application with traceable addresses and genuine Iden­tification cards and also state their reasons of visit before they are allowed to see him.

