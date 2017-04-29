Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will continue agitation for Igbo nation – Wife [VIDEO]
The wife to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Uchechi Kanu has disclosed that her husband will continue to pursue the Biafra restoration agitation. Uchechi, who made the remark in a video online, described Nigeria as a contraption with its foundation laid by the British. The wife of the IPOB […]
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will continue agitation for Igbo nation – Wife [VIDEO]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!