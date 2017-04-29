Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will continue agitation for Igbo nation – Wife [VIDEO]

Posted on Apr 29, 2017

The wife to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Uchechi Kanu has disclosed that her husband will continue to pursue the Biafra restoration agitation. Uchechi, who made the remark in a video online, described Nigeria as a contraption with its foundation laid by the British. The wife of the IPOB […]

