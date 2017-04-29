Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s release a boost to our agitation

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB,‎ has said the release of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, will lead to the restoration of Biafra republic. Following the perfection of his bail conditions, the IPOB leader was on Friday released from Kuje prison. In a statement […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s release a boost to our agitation

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

