Biafra: PHOTONEWS: Nnamdi Kanu leaves Kuje prison

Photographs have emerged of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leaving Kuje prison on Friday. In the photographs, the IPOB leader who has been incarcerated for over 18 months was seen walking towards the prison gate in company of a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka and an unidentified lady. In another photograph, […]

Biafra: PHOTONEWS: Nnamdi Kanu leaves Kuje prison

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

