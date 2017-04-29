Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: PHOTONEWS: Nnamdi Kanu leaves Kuje prison

Photographs have emerged of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leaving Kuje prison on Friday. In the photographs, the IPOB leader who has been incarcerated for over 18 months was seen walking towards the prison gate in company of a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka and an unidentified lady. In another photograph, […]

