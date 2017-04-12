Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Preventing us from leaving Nigeria would be suicidal, fatal – IPOB tells Britain

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has reacted to a statement credited to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, where he stated that Britain is not in support of a divided Nigeria. IPOB warns that Britain’s insistent on “their one Nigeria” would be fatal and suicidal because they would never stop […]

