Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Reno Omokri Congratulates Nnamdi Kanu, Blasts Joe Igbokwe and Buhari

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Biafra: Reno Omokri Congratulates Nnamdi Kanu, Blasts Joe Igbokwe and Buhari

A former aide to the ex-president of Nigeria, Reno Omokri has congratulated the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu over his release after spending 2 years in Kuje prison.

Omokri also lashed out at President Buhari and the Public secretary, Lagos APC, Joe Igbokwe whom he described as an attention seeker.

He said “Congratulations Nnamdi Kanu for your release upon

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.