Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Southern Cameroon joins IPOB’s struggle for a sovereign state – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Biafra: Southern Cameroon joins IPOB's struggle for a sovereign state
Daily Post Nigeria
A new pro-Biafra group, the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has joined the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in its struggle for a sovereign state. Leader of the new group, Prince Robinson C. Obuka said BNYL is a community-based …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.