Biafra: Southern Cameroon joins IPOB’s struggle for a sovereign state

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

A new pro-Biafra group, the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has joined the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in its struggle for a sovereign state. Leader of the new group, Prince Robinson C. Obuka said BNYL is a community-based organization of youths with headquarters in Bakassi Peninsula, Cameroon. The group was reportedly established […]

