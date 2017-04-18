Biafra: Southern Cameroon joins IPOB’s struggle for a sovereign state
A new pro-Biafra group, the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has joined the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in its struggle for a sovereign state. Leader of the new group, Prince Robinson C. Obuka said BNYL is a community-based organization of youths with headquarters in Bakassi Peninsula, Cameroon. The group was reportedly established […]
