Biafra: The Moment Senator Abaribe Signed Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail
MyNaijaInfo.com
Why Senator Abaribe Bailed Nnamdi Kanu. Enyinnaya Abaribe, The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District and former Deputy Governor of Abia State was at the Federal High Court yesterday to sign off on the bail papers for the freedom of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Senator Abaribe who doubles as the Chairman of the South East Caucus …
The post Biafra: The Moment Senator Abaribe Signed Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.
This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!