Biafra: While Still In Prison, IPOB Re-elects Nnamdi Kanu As The New General Leader, Appoints His Deputy, Co-ordinators [SEE THEIR NAMES]

Even while in detention, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu still gets recognition as a coalition of Igbo groups, Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) has declared him their new leader.

ECA, which met in Enugu yesterday, unanimously elected Kanu at a special session attended by several Igbo groups, where they also reviewed the state of the nation and decried the stance of elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai on Biafra agitation.

While constitutional lawyer, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme and Archbishop Anthony Obinna remained the patrons of the group, Rev. Fr. John Odey, Evang. Elliot Uko, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, Chief (Mrs.) Maria Okwor were elected as Publicity Secretary, Secretary, Assistant Secretary and Deputy Leader.

A statement issued after the meeting described Yakassai’s recent comments against agitation for Biafra nation as misplaced.

“Alhaji Yakassai should kindly provide answers as to why Zamfara State with acclaimed population of over five million people should immunise only 74,000 under-five year children during the anti-polio vaccination exercise, while Imo State with population of under three million immunised over 300,000,” the group stated.

Meanwhile, IPOB has appointed new leaders to run its affairs.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement yesterday, said the new leaders are expected to work under the command of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu and his deputy, Mazi Uche Mefor.

Those appointed include Mazi George Onyeibe from Agbor, Delta State who is now Africa Representative and Interim Nigeria Coordinator; Mazi Tonye Tiger Amachree, an Ijaw from Bayelsa State now becomes the Biafra land coordinator and Mazi Ategwa William Eje from Cross Rivers State assumes the office of Deputy Biafra land coordinator.

The regional coordinators are Mazi Akpan from Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, representing Biafra land East; Mazi Duke Oyibo from Ugheli South, Delta State, representing Biafra land West and Mazi Aghaerigbo Chukwujindu from Ikeduru, Owerri Imo State, representing Biafra land Central.

