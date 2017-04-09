Biafra Will Never Divide From Nigeria – Bishop Chukwuma

The Anglican Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma has said that Biafra will not break up from Nigeria.

He stated that Biafra is only agitating for equal rights and justice

But Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, while speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Ngbo Diocese, Ezzamgbo, said he was not in support of the planned sit-at-home as he cautioned that people should not deploy violence.

“Biafra is not for violence or confrontation. Rather, it’s for agitation. We are agitating for equal rights and justice. People should not misuse IPOB for secession. We are not seceding. Nigeria belongs to all of us. Everybody should know that what we are looking for is equal right.

“The Southeast is being neglected in many areas. Even the recent appointment of boards members, how many Southeast people are there?.”

”He reiterated that Igbos are being marginalized in many areas.”

