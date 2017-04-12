Biafra: You are a boy for calling Nigeria a zoo – Buhari’s aide attacks Nnamdi Kanu
The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu has described the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu as a boy who went on radio to cause “disaffection by calling Nigeria a zoo.” The Enugu-born politician made the remark while speaking with New Telegraph. Okechukwu, who is a Chieftain […]
