Biafra: Your statement “un-elderly, annoying” – IPOB blasts Yakassai
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has once again rubbished the recent interview granted by elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai where he said that the Biafra agitation was annoying and that the oil in the South-East does not belong to leaders of the group. The pro-Biafra group said people like Yakassai and other northern leaders had […]
