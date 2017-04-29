Biafran leader, Kanu finally released on bail

LEADER OF the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu was last night finally released from custody where he had been kept for almost two years. Kanu, who was brought to the Federal High Court in Abuja regained his freedom after perfecting fully his bail condition imposed on him by Justice Binta Nyako on April […]

The post Biafran leader, Kanu finally released on bail appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

