Biafran leader, Kanu finally released on bail

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

LEADER OF the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu was last night finally released from custody where he had been kept for almost two years. Kanu, who was brought to the Federal High Court in Abuja regained his freedom after perfecting fully his bail condition imposed on him by Justice Binta Nyako on April […]

