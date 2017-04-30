Bible burning sparks outrage in Uganda

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries in Makerere Kikoni, sparked outrage and ire from Christians for allegedly burning bibles claiming they had missing verses and had ‘Holy Ghost’ instead of ‘Holy Spirit’.

The controversial pastor is said to have burnt King James Version and Good News bibles which he collected from his over 6000 flock. Bugingo has since denied that he participated in the act or ordered his followers to set fire to the holy book.

Pastor Bugingo is said to have told his flock that the verses talking about the Fasting and Lent periods were deleted under unclear circumstances. Pastors and other religious leaders have condemned the act and asked him to apologise.

The Uganda Bible society has threatened Bugingo with a law suit. Bugingo, who owns Salt TV and Salt radio has been at loggerheads with other pastors over a number of issues.

