Bida Poly Students Engage In Petty Business To Survive

Students of the Federal Polytechnic Bida in Niger State are now engaging themselves in petty business in order to be self-dependent financially and reduce the burden of their parents and guardians.

This was disclosed in an interview recently with the institution’s bulletin called Campus Watch, where an HND-II student of Banking and Finance Department, Oyinloye Olajumoke, who sews cloths for her fellow students, stated that she has re-scheduled her daily activities like attending lectures from 8am to 1pm, cooking, eating and sleeping in order to attend to her customers.

She added that she reads at night and the business does not affect her studies even as she urged students to engage in business that pays, noting that she now send money to her parents whenever they require any assistance from her.

Another ND-II student of Business Administration and Management Department, Obialoi Chidinma, who engages in shoe mending, expressed her feelings on her chosen vocation, saying that she does not like bothering her parents for money, so she learnt the shoe mending business at during the holidays at home.

